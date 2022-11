Preparing Military For Winter And Strengthening Air Defense. Zelenskyy Once Again Convened Staff

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which, in particular, they discussed preparing the military for winter and strengthening air defense.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," the statement says.

It is noted that at the meeting, the participants discussed the course of reconstruction of critical infrastructure facilities, in particular the energy sector, which were destroyed the day before due to the air attacks of the terrorist state, and discussed the issue of providing units with ammunition and the course of military preparing for the winter period.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized the need to speed up work in order to form an effective air defense system of Ukraine.

Also, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the commanders of the troops of operational directions reported on the current situation at the front.

The intelligence representatives informed about the defensive and offensive capabilities of the enemy.

The parties agreed on the following steps to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy plans to go to Crimea first of all after the victory of Ukraine.