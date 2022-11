Today, November 2, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares arrived in Kyiv for an official visit. He announced this on Twitter.

The purpose of the minister's visit is to express Spain's support to the people and government of Ukraine.

"Just arrived in Kyiv to convey Spain's commitment and support to the people and government of Ukraine in the defense of its sovereignty, peace and freedom; and to support and thank the staff of the Spanish Embassy in Ukraine for their work," Albares wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that a new package of military aid from Spain would soon arrive in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Karen Donfried, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, arrived in Kyiv for an official visit on November 1 and 2.