Air Force Shot Down 3 Kh-59 Cruise Missiles That Were Fired Over Odesa Region

Air defense forces shot down 3 Russian Kh-59 cruise missiles that were fired by the aggressors over the Odesa Region. This was reported by the South Operational Command on Wednesday, November 2.

"At dawn, the enemy directed 3 Kh-59 cruise missiles at the Odesa Region. From the direction of the Black Sea, the enemy tried to attack the south of the region with Su-30 aircraft. All missiles were shot down by air defense forces over the sea," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 44 missiles out of more than 50 launched by the occupiers from strategic aviation in the morning of October 31.

During the Russian missile attack on Monday, October 31, the German IRIS-T air defense system worked with 100% success.

It was also reported yesterday that there are 7 enemy ships in the Black Sea, among which there are no carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, reported the South Operational Command.

Also, Russia spent USD 760 million on the massive shelling of Ukraine on October 31.