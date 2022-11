The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is suffering from pancreatic cancer, as well as an early stage of Parkinson's disease.

The British newspaper The Sun writes about this, citing sources in the Kremlin.

"There are also rumors that Putin may be suffering from prostate cancer," the article says.

The publication's source claims that Putin's Parkinson's disease is progressing. He added that this fact will be denied and hidden in the Russian Federation in every possible way.

"Due to his poor health, he is constantly injected with innovative painkillers, and he is also treated with heavy steroids. This is how doctors try to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer," he said.

According to him, the illness of the Russian leader allegedly "causes severe pain in him and lapses in memory."

It should be noted that the Kremlin has always denied that something is wrong with their leader.

It will be recalled that in the first half of March, information began to spread in the mass media that Putin developed a serious brain disease as a result of steroid treatment for cancer.

And already in April, journalists published a report that the Russian president lives surrounded by a large staff of personal doctors.

We also wrote that according to the French media, during trips abroad, all urine and excrement are collected for Putin in order to hide his real state of health.

It is worth noting that the day before, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced that rumors about Putin's illness were spread by Russia itself to discredit the mass media.

Meanwhile, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, William Burns, said that he has no information that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seriously ill.