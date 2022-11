Russia has announced the resumption of participation in the "grain agreement."

It is reported by BBC Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Russian Federation announced the suspension of participation in the grain agreement on October 31, but the United Nations, Turkiye and Ukraine continued to implement it, and ships left the ports of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, November 2, the parties took a pause for negotiations with Russia and suspended the passage of ships.

"Thanks to the participation of the UN and the assistance of Turkiye, it was possible to obtain the necessary written guarantees from Ukraine about the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports defined for the interests of agricultural export for hostilities against the Russian Federation," Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, was quoted by BBC Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that at the moment Russia considers these "guarantees" sufficient and resumes the implementation of the "grain agreement."

The decision to restore the "grain agreement" was preceded by negotiations between the defense ministries of Russia and Turkiye.

According to media reports, after the strike on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol, Russia announced the suspension of its participation in the grain initiative.

The UN later said the arrangement still remained in place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, despite Russia's withdrawal from the "grain agreement," 17 ships passed through the humanitarian corridor in both directions in two days, of which two entered Ukrainian ports for loading.