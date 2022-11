The value of the property and infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) and other separate divisions of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company destroyed and damaged by the occupiers exceeded UAH 28 billion.

This was reported by Energoatom in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Specialists of the SE Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company conducted a preliminary analysis of the consequences of the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and other separate units of the Company located in the city of Enerhodar, the destruction and damage to the buildings and structures of the station. According to its results, the value of assets that were destroyed and damaged as of November 1, 2022 is UAH 28,184 million, in particular, fixed assets - UAH 27,804 million," the message reads.

It is noted that the final amount of losses and damages inflicted by Russia on the Zaporizhzhia NPP will be determined after the station's de-occupation and a full inspection and inventory of all property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom ended the first half of the year with a loss of UAH 4.8 billion, increasing its income 2.8 times to UAH 67.6 billion.

Energoatom is the operator of four operating nuclear power plants, which operate 15 nuclear power units, of which 13 are VVER-1000 and two are VVER-440 with a total installed capacity of 13,835 MW, two hydro units of the Tashlyk HEPP with an installed capacity of 302 MW and two hydro units of the Oleksandrivka HEPP with an installed capacity of 11.5 MW.