On the night of Wednesday, November 2, the Russian occupiers attacked one of the communities of the Cherkasy Region. Air defense forces shot down two Iranian UAVs, but there were also hits. This was announced by the head of the Cherkasy Region, Ihor Taburets.

Thus, Taburets reported that the Russian occupiers attacked the Cherkasy district throughout the night.

"All night, the enemy terrorized one of the communities of the Cherkasy district. Two Shaheds were shot down by air defense forces. One hit an infrastructure object," he said.

According to him, fortunately, people were not injured and "this is the most important thing".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk Region throughout the night and in the morning on Wednesday, November 2. Air defense forces destroyed 6 kamikaze drones.

On Monday, October 31, the Russian army launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the country's critical infrastructure became the target of the occupiers.

According to the statement of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the morning of October 31, air defense units were able to shoot down 44 enemy cruise missiles. In total, Russia launched more than 50 missiles.