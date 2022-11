The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested the property of former Verkhovna Rada Member Maksym Mykytas.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the court.

The High Anti-Corruption Court also arrested the property of the wife of Mykytas.

At the same time, the court did not say what kind of property of the ex-MP was arrested.

According to Ukrainian News Agency’s sources in law enforcement agencies, the court arrested 7 land plots of Mykytas, a country house in Kyiv with an area of ​ ​ 522 square meters, a house in the Kyiv Region, as well as two vehicles - Range Rover and Mercedes.

In addition, an arrest was imposed on his share in the authorized capital of UkrBud.

Also, the Anti-Corruption Court arrested several land plots of Mykytas's wife, two cottages in the Kyiv Region and a Mercedes car.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced Mykytas's bail from UAH 260 million to UAH 100 million.

A former MP (in the past - a top official of the state-owned company UkrBud) Mykytas is suspected of trying to bribe the mayor of Dnipro: he offered illegal benefits in the amount of EUR 22 million for concluding a contract with the companies under his control to build the metro in Dnipro outside the competition.