The Russians are building an unknown structure at the dry storage site of spent nuclear fuel of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

This is stated in the message of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the State Inspectorate became aware of the unauthorized construction by the occupiers of an unknown structure at one of the seven nuclear installations of the nuclear power plant - a dry storage of spent nuclear fuel.

The Russians do not allow Zaporizhzhia NPP personnel to the site of construction and installation works at the dry storage site of spent nuclear fuel.

"Such actions are a violation of the license for the right to carry out activities at the stage of the life cycle operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP nuclear plant and a violation of paragraph 1.9 of the Requirements for carrying out modifications of nuclear installations and the procedure for assessing their safety, approved by Order of the State Committee for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine dated January 10, 2005 No. 4. Prior to the elimination of the above violations, in accordance with Article 25 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Use of Nuclear Energy and Radiation Safety," the Procedure for the Implementation of State Supervision over Compliance with Nuclear and Radiation Safety Requirements, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine from 13.11.2013 No. 824, and the Regulation on the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate requires limiting the operation of the dry storage site of spent nuclear fuel of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

By order of October 28, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate banned construction, installation and commissioning in the scope of reconstruction and modernization, and also instructed SE NJSC Energoatom to take measures "to preserve the conditions necessary to ensure labor safety, personnel health, environmental protection."

