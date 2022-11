FSB Forces To Fight In Ukraine Mobilized From Russia Who Massively Refuse To Participate In Hostilities - AFU

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation forces those mobilized from Russia who massively refuse to participate in hostilities to fight in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the General Staff, the occupation command is trying to compensate the constant losses of personnel in enemy units directly participating in hostilities in Ukraine with mobilized servicemen.

"The so-called work with those who refuse to participate in hostilities is carried out by the FSB of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said.

It is also noted that on November 1, units of missile forces and artillery hit two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot and four other important enemy military facilities.

According to media reports, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the partial mobilization in Russia was completed, the plan of 300,000 conscripts was completed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Russia claims to send 87,000 mobilized troops out of 300,000 called up as part of mobilization to combat areas in Ukraine.