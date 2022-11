Ukraine Stops Accepting And Considering Applications Of Russians To Issue Immigration Permit

Ukraine ceases to accept and consider applications of Russian citizens to issue an immigration permit, as well as to issue and exchange permits for permanent or temporary residence.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 1, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution "Some issues of providing administrative services to foreigners and stateless persons under martial law by the State Migration Service."

The resolution, in particular, provides that for the period of martial law and within 30 calendar days from the date of its termination or cancellation by territorial bodies/territorial divisions of the Migration Service, the consideration of applications of Russian citizens for obtaining an immigration permit, registration and exchange of permanent or temporary residence permits submitted before the entry into force of this resolution is stopped.

In addition, citizens of the Russian Federation will be denied acceptance of new applications.

At the same time, the resolution established that these restrictions do not apply to citizens of the Russian Federation, who:

- is the husband or wife of a citizen of Ukraine;

- children or parents of citizens of Ukraine;

- full brother or sister, grandfather or grandmother, grandson or granddaughter of citizens of Ukraine;

- persons who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for three or more years;

- persons who, in accordance with the law, arrived in Ukraine for employment.

Citizens of the Russian Federation who arrived in Ukraine for the purpose of employment or for the purpose of family reunification must apply to the State Migration Service for the exchange of a temporary residence permit within 30 days from the date of entry into force of this resolution, if the term of application for its exchange has come from February 24, 2022 to the day of entry into force of this resolution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine introduced a visa regime for Russians from July 1, 2022.