Cabinet Allows Export Of Coking Coal Within Limits Of Specified Quotas

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the export of coking coal within the limits of the specified quotas.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Changes have been made to Appendix 1 "Volumes of quotas of goods whose export is subject to licensing" to the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution of December 29, 2021 No. 1424 "On approval of lists of goods whose export and import are subject to licensing and quotas for 2022". Exports from Ukraine have been liberalized in within the defined volumes of coking coal quotas, which is not used for heat generation," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of coking coal.

On June 10, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of liquid fuel (fuel oil), anthracite coal and natural gas of Ukrainian origin.