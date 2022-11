Russians Continue To Receive Summons Despite Mobilization Completion In Russia - General Staff

Russians continue to receive summons despite the official completion of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Despite the official completion of mobilization in the Russian Federation, men of draft age continue to receive summons," the General Staff noted.

According to the General Staff, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine last day inflicted 33 strikes on the enemy.

26 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 7 positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers shot down a helicopter, 2 Orlan-10-type UAVs, 6 Shahed-136 UAVs and 2 Kub-type UAVs.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces over the past day hit 4 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 3 ammunition depots and 6 other important enemy military facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that partial mobilization in Russia was completed, a plan of 300,000 conscripts was completed.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that conscripts will not be sent to war with Ukraine.