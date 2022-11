Since November, Ukraine has stopped importing foreign products labeled Cognac/Коняк, which do not meet the technical conditions for this appellation, in accordance with the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, which entered into force on September 1, 2017, provides for the mutual protection of a certain number of geographical indications (GIs), including "Cognac", in Ukraine. The use of the name, which is the GI Cognac/Коньяк for products originating from third countries that do not meet the technical conditions for the production of cognac from now on, it is prohibited on the territory of Ukraine. On January 24, 2022, as a result of the adoption of new regulatory acts that include the protection of GI, the name Cognac was included in the customs register, which is a mandatory condition for putting into effect the protection of the trademark Cognac on the territory of Ukraine," the message reads.

At the same time, a transition period was established until October 31, so that importers could change the labels on their products that do not comply with this GI.

It is noted that starting from November, the Ukrvynprom corporation, together with the National Interprofessional Bureau of Cognac, are responsible for the protection of the GI Cognac trademark in the country and abroad, and will take the necessary measures against products imported and presented under the name Cognac and/or Коньяк if they do not meet the technical conditions established for the GI Cognac, in accordance with the Association Agreement signed between the EU and Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Verkhovna Rada introduced the protection of geographical indications of products.