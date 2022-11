Russian occupiers are taking out residents of the Kherson Region by buses.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Forced so-called evacuation of civilians from settlements in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson Region continues. In particular, from the village of Velyka Lepetykha, the occupiers are taking out people by buses," the General Staff said.

At the same time, leaving by private transport is prohibited.

According to the updated information, the enemy's losses were confirmed in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Muzykivka, Kherson Region, on October 29.

Thus, as a result of fire damage, a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex was destroyed, and up to ten units of other enemy military equipment were damaged.

In the area of ​ ​ the village of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Region, on October 30, 12 invaders were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers intimidate civilians in the Kherson Region with a possible explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant’s dam.