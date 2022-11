In October, the actual deficit of the state budget amounted to UAH 143.4 billion.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to operational data, in October 2022, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 72.8 billion.

Among the payments charged by tax and customs authorities, the main revenues were received from:

- value added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine - UAH 26.0 billion;

- value added tax on goods produced in Ukraine - UAH 14.2 billion (UAH 25.1 billion collected, UAH 10.9 billion reimbursed);

- personal income tax and military duty - UAH 12.8 billion;

- excise tax - UAH 7.4 billion;

- rent fees for subsoil use - UAH 4.4 billion;

- corporate income tax - UAH 3.2 billion;

- import and export duty - UAH 2.6 billion.

The income of a single social contribution to the Pension Fund and social insurance funds in October 2022 amounted to UAH 37.9 billion.

According to the operational information of the State Treasury Service, in January-October 2022, the cash expenditures of the state budget amounted to UAH 1,978.6 billion, including the general fund - UAH 1,817.4 billion, or 86.4% from the plan of the reporting period.

At the same time, in October 2022, cash expenditures of the state budget were made in the amount of UAH 231.7 billion, including the general fund - in the amount of UAH 222.5 billion hryvnias.

For January-October 2022, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 638.7 billion, including the general fund - in the amount of UAH 643.4 billion, against the plan for the general fund for January-October 2022 of a deficit of UAH 1,121.6 billion.

In October, the actual deficit of the state budget amounted to UAH 143.4 billion, including the general fund - UAH 147.1 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-September 2022, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 493.4 billion.