The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested the property of Verkhovna Rada Member Andrii Derkach and his ex-wife.

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested funds that were found and seized during a search of Derkach and his ex-wife’s apartment on Hrushevskoho Street in Kyiv.

In particular, millions of hryvnias of cash that were found in a safe, a pistol of Derkach's ex-wife, cartridges and a permit for weapons in her name were arrested.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) detectives also found checks for women's branded clothing in the safe.

In one of the rooms in a men's black bag, among other things, seven 9 mm pistol cartridges labeled LUGER were found.

The court also arrested the property, which was seized in the reception of Derkach.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 27, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested MP Derkach in absentia.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that during the period 2019-2022, Derkach received at least USD 567,000 from law enforcement and intelligence agencies of Russia for subversion against Ukraine, in particular, discrediting Ukraine in the international arena, deteriorating diplomatic relations with the United States, as well as complicating the integration of Ukraine into the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).