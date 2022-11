On the night of Wednesday, November 2, air defense units destroyed six Shahed-136 kamikaze drones on the approach to Kyiv.

This follows from a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration posted on Telegram.

Thus, it is reported that at night on the approach to Kyiv, air defense forces shot down six Iranian kamikaze drones.

"At night, six Shaheds were destroyed by fighter aircraft of air defense units and units that directly defend objects on the approach to the capital," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into November 2, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

Six kamikaze drones were destroyed on the night of November 2 in the Nikopol district of the Dnipro region.

In total, the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers near 12 settlements over the past day. The threat of new strikes and the use of attack UAVs remains.

Also, on the night of Wednesday, November 2, Russian occupiers attacked one of the communities of the Cherkasy Region.