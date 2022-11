North Korea launches 3 ballistic missiles in direction of Sea of ​​Japan

North Korea has launched three short-range ballistic missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

This was reported by the Kyodo agency.

The agency refers to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Three short-range missiles were reportedly launched, one of which fell 57 km from the city of Sokcho.

North Korea launched missiles precisely during joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Japanese government is considering the purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States of America as a response to North Korea's growing number of missile tests.

On August 17, South Korean military officials told the media that North Korea had launched two cruise missiles.

And on October 4, North Korea launched a ballistic missile for the first time in five years. It flew over Japan, then an alarm was declared in the country.

A few days later, on October 6, North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan.