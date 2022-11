On November 3, eight more ships with agricultural products are expected to pass through the "grain corridor," the respective confirmation has been received from the UN.

This follows from a statement by Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"It is expected that eight ships with agricultural products will pass through the "grain corridor" on Thursday, November 3. We have received confirmation from the UN," the message reads.

Inspections will also be carried out in the Bosporus.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, despite Russia's "exit" from the grain agreement, 17 vessels passed through the "grain corridor" in both directions in two days, two of which headed to Ukrainian ports for loading.

The movement of vessels through the "grain corridor" on November 2 is not planned by Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

On October 31, a total of 12 ships with agricultural products left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe.

Ukraine, Turkiye, and the UN have agreed on the movement of 14 vessels in the Black Sea, which they informed Russia about.

At the same time, as of October 30, Russia blocked 218 ships with Ukrainian grain.