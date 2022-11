The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers near 12 settlements over the past day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Makiyivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka settlements in the Luhansk Region and Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Pavlivka, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy is shelling units of the AFU along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions, and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws, and customs of war.

Over the past day, the enemy launched seven missile and 47 airstrikes, and conducted over 90 attacks using MLRSes.

Enemy attacks hit areas of more than 25 settlements. Among them are Kramatorsk, Mykolayiv, Poltava, and Mykilske in the Zaporizhzhia Region, and Pavlivka in the Donetsk Region.

The threat of new strikes and the use of attack UAVs remains, in particular, from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation army is carrying out offensive actions in three directions in the east of Ukraine and continues to attack the country's critical infrastructure facilities.

Since the announcement of mobilization in Russia, more than 100 mobilized Russians have already died. At the same time, every fifth of them died without ever getting into the war zone in Ukraine.