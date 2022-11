During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 22 attacks on Russian occupiers, and air defense units shot down 2 Orlan-10-type UAVs and 6 Shahed-136 drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

"The aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine has carried out 22 strikes during the current day. 19 areas of concentration of weapons, military equipment, as well as 3 positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. In different directions, our air defense units shot down two Orlan-10-type UAVs and six Shahed-136 attack drones," it says.

Also, units of missile forces and artillery hit two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, ammunition storage and four other important enemy military facilities per day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day, October 31, the Russian occupiers killed three civilians in the Donetsk Region.

Also last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 650 invaders. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions.