AFU Confirm Destruction Of Enemy Depots In Zaporizhzhia And Injury Of 100 Occupiers

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have confirmed the destruction of enemy ammunition depots in Zaporizhzhia and the elimination of 30 occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the updated information, the destruction of enemy ammunition depots in the Zaporizhzhia Region on October 29 was confirmed," the General Staff noted.

In addition, as a result of the fire defeat of the concentration areas of the Russian invaders, 5 pieces of military equipment were destroyed.

The loss of personnel is up to 30 people killed and about 100 wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, recently mobilized from Russia arrived in Zaporizhzhia.

At the same time, these personnel do not have the motivation and desire to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, and several cases of desertion are recorded.

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation forces those mobilized from the Russian Federation who massively refuse to participate in hostilities to fight in Ukraine.

In Berdiansk, a gas pipe exploded after the occupiers connected blue fuel. There are casualties.