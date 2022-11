About 1,000 Heating Points To Be Deployed In Kyiv In Case Of Emergency - Klitschko

About a thousand heating points for residents of the city of Kyiv are ready to be deployed in case of emergencies in winter.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the air of the Kyiv TV channel.

"We are considering different scenarios, how events can develop. The worst-case scenario is when there will be no electricity, water and heat supply at all. In this case, we are preparing more than a thousand heating points in our city. Power generators were purchased, water supplies were made and there is everything necessary for these heating points to accept people," Vitali Klitschko said.

Such heating points will be equipped, in particular, in schools and kindergartens. There people will be able to warm up, drink tea, recharge phones, get the help they need.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vitali Klitschko predicts that specialists of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company will be able to eliminate the electricity shortage in the capital in 2-3 weeks, but notes that there is a risk of a large blackout.

Earlier, Klitschko announced the restoration of energy supply after large-scale attacks by the occupiers.