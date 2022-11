Light And Heating In Kyiv Region May Be Absent For Weeks - Kyiv Administration Head Kuleba

Due to massive shelling by Russians of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the Kyiv Region, a complete blackout and heating for several weeks can occur.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration stated this in an interview with Hromadske.

"If there is damage that we can repair in two weeks, then it will indicate that we need to hold out for two weeks. If there is other damage, then the repair process may take longer or vice versa, less," Kuleba said.

A power outage of several weeks is possible if the occupiers continue missile shelling of energy infrastructure and it is not saved by air defense.

"That is, there is a real threat that we may be without light for up to two weeks. And we are already preparing for this," Kuleba said.

It is also reported that heating may disappear from rocket attacks on energy infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the evening of October 31 in Brovary, Kyiv Region, it became known about a possible power outage indefinitely. The mayor urged residents to prepare in advance.

Meanwhile, Ukrenergo on Tuesday, November 1, limited electricity consumption in Kyiv and 7 regions.

In addition, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced the restoration of energy supply after large-scale attacks by the occupiers.