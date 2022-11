On the night of November 1, unknown persons set fire to 8 cars that were parked in a parking lot near the place where the "police" of the occupiers were located in Kherson.

It is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the representative of the occupation authorities of the region.

The incident occurred on Admirala Senyavina Avenue at about 2:00 a.m.

The fire was extinguished, preventing the flames from spreading to neighboring houses. The occupiers claim that the cars belonged to civilians, and are looking for arsonists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers moved vehicles, which were in the communal ownership of the city, from the occupied Kherson to Crimea.

Meanwhile, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov does not exclude that the operation to liberate Kherson may last until the end of next month. It is noted that in Kherson there are the most prepared and capable Russian units.

Besides, in the suburbs of Kherson, the Russian occupiers carried out a forced evacuation - they gave local residents two days to be evicted from their homes.

In addition, the occupiers plan to visit houses and look among the residents of Kherson, who decided not to leave the city, for people with a pro-Ukrainian position.