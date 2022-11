Russian Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Ukraine allegedly itself pushes Russia to use nuclear weapons by trying to return territories previously captured by Russian troops.

Medvedev wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"If it is not Russia that wins, then, apparently, Ukraine. The goal of Ukraine in the war is announced by the Kyiv regime - the return of all the territories that previously belonged to it. That is, the rejection of them from Russia. This is a threat to the existence of our state and the collapse of the current Russia," Medvedev said.

According to him, this is allegedly a direct reason for Russia to apply paragraph 19 of the presidential decree "On the principles of state policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence."

It, however, says that the conditions that determine the possibility of Russia's use of nuclear weapons are aggression against the Russian Federation, which can lead to the threat of the country's existence, or influence on facilities that allow for the appropriate influence of nuclear forces.

Russia can also use nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the territory of the Russian Federation with weapons of mass destruction or obtaining information about the launch of ballistic missiles attacking Russia. Ukraine does not have such weapons.

Medvedev also said that it is the countries of the West that are "pushing the world" to global nuclear war.

In his opinion, supposedly only the "complete and final" victory of Russia in the war with Ukraine is a guarantee that such a conflict will not take place.

Recall, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Western countries allegedly staged nuclear blackmail against Russia, so the country is ready to use nuclear weapons in case of a threat to its territorial integrity.

And on September 30, the leader of the aggressor country announced the annexation of the previously captured territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions, as well as their accession to Russia.