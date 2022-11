The Russian occupation army carries out offensive actions in three directions in the east of Ukraine, and also continues to strike at the country's critical infrastructure facilities.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its traditional evening operational update.

The Russian army is engaged in offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions. In other areas of the front, the occupiers focused on deterring the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as maintaining previously captured territories.

The enemy continues to strike at critical infrastructure facilities and civilian habitats. Russian troops once again violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare.

During the day, the invaders launched 4 missile and 26 air strikes, and also carried out at least 27 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Over the day, the enemy shelled from mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery areas of settlements along the entire contact line.

Recall that on Monday, October 31, the Russian army carried out a massive rocket attack on Ukraine. The goal of the occupiers was the objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the country's critical infrastructure.

According to a statement by the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces, on the morning of October 31, air defense units were able to shoot down 44 enemy cruise missiles. In total, Russia fired more than 50 missiles.

A massive rocket attack damaged 18 infrastructure facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine.