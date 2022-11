Weapons Transferred To AFU Not Fall Into Hands Of Finnish Crime, Information Not Corresponds To Reality

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) of Finland does not have evidence that the weapons transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly fell into the hands of the Finnish mafia. Earlier this was reported by the Finnish media.

This is stated in a message published on the official website of the Finnish Police.

“The NBI considers that the perception, based on the interview, that weapons donated to Ukraine are being trafficked to members of organised crime in Finland, is not accurate. The police have no evidence showing that donated weapons would have been smuggled from Ukraine to Finland,” the NBI said.

According to Markus Valimaki, Deputy Director of the NBI, the police constantly monitor the situation and maintain situational awareness of the impact of the Russia’s offensive war on Finland.

According to him, the Finnish Broadcasting Company YLE previously reported the smuggling of weapons from Ukraine to Finland. Based on interviews with law enforcement officials, journalists released an article that only talks about the likelihood of weapons falling into the hands of organized crime.

“Our purpose was to show that there is a possibility that criminals operating in Finland are trying to obtain weapons from conflict zones,” says Valimaki.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 31, the Finnish publication YLE reported that the weapons transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine were allegedly found at members of the Finnish mafia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, commenting on the reports of the Finnish media about this, said that the dissemination of this information is another act of Russian disinformation.