The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC and Slovak gas transportation operator Eustream agreed to extend the validity of the increased guaranteed capacity of 42 million cubic meters per day at the Budince point of communication (Slovakia) until March 31, 2023.

The GTS Operator of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This step is positive both for Ukrainian customers, in particular because of the possibilities for natural gas import to Ukraine, and for non-residents - for natural gas storage in Ukrainian underground storage facilities. In addition, according to the forecast data of the Energy Community Secretariat, after launching the Polish-Slovak interconnector at full capacity, customers may be interested in the LNG supply route after its regasification "Poland - Slovakia - Ukraine," the statement said.

The message recalls that over the past year, the GTS Operator of Ukraine for the first time since 2014 managed to double the guaranteed capacity for natural gas imports from Europe to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of September, Moldova began a virtual reverse of natural gas to Ukraine.

In February, the GTS Operator of Ukraine and Eustream agreed to increase the guaranteed capacity for natural gas imports by 15 million cubic meters to 42 million cubic meters per day at the Budince point of communication.