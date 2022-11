US Assistant Secretary Of State Arrives In Kyiv On Official Visit

U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Dr. Karen Donfried is in Ukraine on an official visit on November 1 and 2. This is stated in the message of the press service of the U.S. Department of State.

During the visit, she will meet with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President to discuss the current U.S. efforts to provide assistance in the field of energy support and security, as well as assistance in reforming and rebuilding Ukraine.

In addition, Donfried will meet with employees of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, as well as listen to civil society leaders on how the U.S. can help Ukraine.

"The focus of her trip is to underscore unwavering and enduring U.S. support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom and territorial integrity from Russia’s brutal war," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will receive 8 NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems from the United States to strengthen air defense.

Meanwhile, the United States is calling on Russia to resume participation in the grain initiative, as it affects food prices around the world.