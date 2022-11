Conscripts Will Be Sent To War. ISW Names Reasons Why Russian Defense Ministry Deceives Russians

Russia's Ministry of Defense is likely trying to deceive Russians to avoid mass draft dodging.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported this in its Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment as of October 31.

According to military experts, the Russian Defense Ministry deceives fellow citizens, saying that conscript soldiers of the autumn draft will not be sent to the war in Ukraine.

“Conscripts will almost certainly be deployed to Ukraine after their training is complete around March or April 2023, and could be deployed sooner in response to changes on the battlefield,” ISW claims.

According to analysts of the institute, the Russian Ministry of Defense lies to fellow citizens, in particular, in order to prevent mass evasion from conscription.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the territories of Ukraine occupied since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the invaders are trying to start an autumn draft campaign to the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces from November 1, which is a gross violation of Russian international legal obligations.

On October 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the cessation of mobilization, but a decree on this by President Vladimir Putin has not yet been published.

On October 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that about 100,000 mobilized Russians were sent to the war zone in Ukraine.