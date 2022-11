Russian Women Pilots Mobilized For War In Ukraine For First Time Since World War II

For the first time since World War II, Russia sent women military pilots to the war in Ukraine, who had just completed their studies and who participated in the parade after graduation from the Serov Higher Military Aviation School (Krasnodar). It is reported by The Mirror.

Women pilots are trained for fighters, strategic nuclear bombers, as well as transport planes.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the pilots continue the famous tradition and called them an example to follow for other girls.

Among the 400 pilots who graduated from the school were only 16 women pilots. Shoigu added another woman to the general list who did not make the general list. She wrote him a personal letter and spoke about her desire to become a military pilot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, the adviser to the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych turned to Russian pilots and called them "sheep."

On May 24, the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft piloted by retired Russian Air Force Major General Kanamat Botashev.

In March, the Ukrainian military shot down 5 Russian fighters during an enemy air raid on Vasylkiv and Brovary, Kyiv Region.

Also, military pilots of the Russian Federation massively complain about the non-payment of "combat money" from the beginning of the "special operation" in Ukraine.