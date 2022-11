The Ministry of Defense of Russia announces the deployment of 87,000 mobilized servicemen out of 300,000 called up as part of partial mobilization to combat areas in Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"87,000 people out of 300,000 called up as part of partial mobilization have been sent to combat areas, where the tasks of a special military operation are being carried out," the message reads, referring to the words of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

According to Shoigu, combat coordination of the formed units is being completed at the training grounds, more than 3,000 instructors who gained combat experience during the "special military operation" are involved in the work.

He noted that the training centers train combat vehicle and tank crews, gunners, snipers, specialists in unmanned aerial vehicle systems, radio electronic warfare.

Shoigu emphasized the need to use the formed units together with the units that are already participating in the “special military operation.”

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 28, Shoigu reported to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin about the completion of the partial mobilization in the Russian Federation, which was announced on September 21. According to him, the set task of mobilizing 300,000 people has been completed, additional mobilization is not planned.