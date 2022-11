The main ideologist of strikes on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine is Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Sergey Kiriyenko.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov wrote about this on his Twitter on Tuesday, November 1.

"The main ideologist and lobbyist of the destruction of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine is Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Sergey Kiriyenko, who, due to the work in Rosatom, understands the field of energy well. Ukraine by name knows who in the Russian Federation and for what is to answer. We will stand, no matter how difficult, but the verdict has already been signed in the civilized world," Danilov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 24, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko wants to replace Vladimir Putin as President of Russia.

The total cost of missiles and drones fired by Russia on the territory of Ukraine for October 31 is about USD 760 million.

On October 31, information about damage to critical infrastructure facilities came from the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Cherkasy Regions.