The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yurii Vitrenko from the post of chairman of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from European Solidarity, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yurii Vitrenko," he wrote.

According to the MP, the new head of Naftogaz will most likely be the Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Chernyshov.

Honcharenko emphasized that the Cabinet of Ministers voted unanimously to dismiss Vitrenko.

In his opinion, such unanimity indicates that Vitrenko was "removed not entirely because of the results, but because of political will."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, information appeared in the mass media earlier on Tuesday that Vitrenko is resigning from the post of chairman of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and has already written a resignation letter. It was also reported that Vitrenko's place should be taken by the current Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Chernyshov.

In September, information also appeared that Vitrenko plans to resign from the position of head of Naftogaz, but it was not confirmed.

The salary of the chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Yurii Vitrenko for August amounted to UAH 51,900.