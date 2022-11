The Ukrainian military attacked the hotel with Russian Kadyrov’s military, which is located on the Mariupol-Donetsk highway. This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in Telegram.

Thus, Andriushchenko, with reference to sources, reported on the attack on the hotel in which there were Kadyrov’s military, as well as a dozen units of military equipment.

"According to Volnovakha. Our sources say that the Akhtamar hotel on the Mariupol-Donetsk highway was hit, where the Kadyrov’s military were located and about 10 pieces of military equipment were destroyed. We are waiting for a pleasant increase in the number of casualties in the official reports of the General Staff of Ukraine," Andriushchenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of October 31, the total combat losses among enemy personnel are about 71,820.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the occupiers in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, destroying weapons and wounding 150 occupiers.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy 14 times last day. Areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, strongholds and positions of the enemy's air defense systems were hit. In various directions, our air defense units shot down 4 helicopters, 2 UAVs and 45 enemy cruise missiles.