Zelenskyy Spoke With Macron And Noted That This Was Extremely Important And Productive Conversation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and noted that this was an extremely important and productive conversation.

The head of state wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An extremely important and productive conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron," he said.

According to the President, during the conversation, specific decisions were presented to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability and specific initiatives to restore the destroyed energy infrastructure.

"Thank you, friend, for your unrelenting support," Zelenskyy concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy also spoke with Macron in early October.

Then, during a telephone conversation, they discussed the importance of strengthening defense support for Ukraine and immediate demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Recently, Zelenskyy has been communicating with his French counterpart once a month - they also spoke in September and August.