Despite Russia's withdrawal from the "grain agreement," 17 ships passed through the humanitarian corridor in both directions in two days, of which two entered Ukrainian ports for loading.

The press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, on November 1, three more vessels with 85,000 tons of agricultural products for the countries of Africa and Europe left the Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi commercial sea ports.

Among them were the bulk carrier BOMUSTAFA O with 22,800 tons of wheat for Libya and NIMET TORLAK with 12,600 tons of meal for Morocco.

At the same time, Ukrainian ports took two tankers under oil loading for Jordan and Romania.

"Due to the fact that the UN and Turkiye have increased the number of inspection teams to 10, the Joint Coordination Center on October 31 checked 46 ships out of 1.7 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products that have already gone to their ports of destination. The queue from the ships in the Bosphorus awaiting inspection was reduced to 147 ships both for exit and entrance," it was said.

It is noted that for 3 months of the implementation of the Grain Initiative, 422 ships exported about 10 million tons of agricultural products.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, this volume could be 30-40% larger if Russia did not block inspections in the Bosphorus.

