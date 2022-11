In connection with the public confession of Russian President Vladimir Putin that he ordered a massive missile attack on Ukraine on October 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called to withdraw his invitation to the G20 summit, as well as to exclude the Russian Federation from the "Group of Twenty". This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

Thus, Nikolenko noted that after publicly admitting that he had given orders to attack civilians and the energy infrastructure of Ukraine with missiles, Putin should not sit at the same table with world leaders.

"Putin publicly admitted that he ordered missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian and energy infrastructure. With his hands up to the elbows in blood, he should not sit at the same table with world leaders. Putin's invitation to the Bali summit should be withdrawn, and Russia should be excluded "from the Group of Twenty," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin called the massive shelling of Ukraine "an answer for Sevastopol."

On October 31, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 44 missiles out of more than 50 launched by the occupiers from strategic aviation.

As a result of Russia's massive shelling of Ukrainian critical infrastructure facilities, facilities in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Cherkasy Regions were damaged.