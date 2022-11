Ukraine will receive 8 NASAMS air defense systems from the USA to strengthen air defense. The first two will arrive soon. This is stated in a message on the website of the U.S. Department of Defense dated October 31.

"The U.S. is preparing to transfer eight NASAMS systems and their ammunition to Ukraine. Two of them will be in Ukraine in the near future, and another six should be delivered later. We have also committed to the supply of anti-drone equipment, including the VAMPIRE system and other radar systems because we know that the UAV threat is also a serious threat right now," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The representative of the Department of Defense also reported that the USA also received many spare parts to support Ukrainian Soviet-type air defense - air defense systems in working condition. International partners are also transferring Soviet-style air defense systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 12, the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said that historic decisions regarding the closure of the Ukrainian sky are being made today.

On October 26, the Director General of the American company Raytheon Technologies (produces NASAMS) Gregory Hayes announced the beginning of the process of deploying the first such complexes in Ukraine.

On October 28, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin confirmed that Ukraine will receive NASAMS systems in early November.