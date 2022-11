Fire Broke Out In Poltava After Kamikaze Drones Attack

In the Poltava Region, Russian kamikaze drones fell on civilian objects, after which a fire broke out there.

Dmytro Lunin, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this in Telegram.

"Four enemy drones fell on civilian objects. Rescuers are working on the spot and are putting out the fire, so far there are no victims," ​​he wrote.

At the same time, Lunin did not specify where exactly the attack took place. The head of the region reported the sounds of explosions in Poltava and the downing of three UAVs over the Poltava Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops continue shelling units of the defense forces along the contact line, carry out border fortification equipment in certain directions and conduct aerial reconnaissance. It strikes critical infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war.

On October 31, Russia launched a massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

As a result, part of the Kyiv Region was left without electricity.

Putin called the massive shelling of Ukraine "an answer for Sevastopol."