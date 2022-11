On the night of Tuesday, November 1, Russian invaders attacked Mykolayiv with S-300 missiles. As a result, there are killed and injured, houses and an educational institution destroyed. This was reported by the mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych in Telegram, as well as the deputy head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko in Telegram.

Thus, Sienkevych previously reported that the city was shelled around midnight by S-300 type missiles.

According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the President's Office, one rocket hit and damaged the building of the First Ukrainian Gymnasium. No killed and injured.”

The other three rockets also hit the territory of the Mykolayiv Polytechnic Vocational College. As a result of shelling, the 4-story college building was partially destroyed. The private sector and apartment buildings located nearby were damaged. Fires broke out in the warehouse of the college and in a 5-story residential building nearby.

The rescuers unblocked two people from under the rubble. One woman was killed. 5 people were injured. Assistance was provided to 12 people who were trapped in their apartments due to the explosion. The rescue work has been completed.

Sienkevych reported that the two-story residential building was completely destroyed. A fire broke out in another house due to the impact of ammunition and their fragments.

According to him, in several private houses, windows and doors were broken, and the roof was damaged. In the medical facility, the blast wave and fragments of the RSD knocked out the plates, which the construction crews used to repair the windows after the previous shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of October 23, the Russians fired S-300 missiles at Mykolayiv and hit a high-rise building. As a result of the shelling, five people were injured.

Also, on October 21, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in the Mykolayiv Region.