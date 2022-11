As of November, Russian Gazprom confirmed the supply of only 5.7 million cubic meters of gas per day to Moldova, which is 51% of the contracted volume.

On October 31, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova Andrei Spinu announced this on Telegram, the European Pravda online media outlet writes.

Spinu noted that the delivered volume of Russian gas will be distributed as follows: 3.4 million cubic meters per day for the right bank and 2.3 million cubic meters per day for the left bank. The Transnistrian region will receive 40% less than in October, he added.

It is worth noting that gas is used, in particular, for the production of electricity, the main producer is Moldavian DRES, located in the territory of Transnistria.

Spinu noted that reducing electricity consumption is extremely important. "We ask to continue national savings. We have many good examples, but I am sure that there is still room for responsibility," he addressed the citizens.

Spinu emphasized that on November 1, the electricity deficit will amount to about 4,070 MW/h.

As a reminder, since October 11, Ukraine has stopped exporting electricity due to Russian missile attacks on energy facilities.

