Yurii Vitrenko is resigning from the post of the chairman of Naftogaz of Ukraine and has already written a resignation statement.

This is reported by the Economic Pravda online media with a reference to sources in the Parliament and Naftogaz, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is claimed that Vitrenko's place should be taken by the current Minister of Community Development and Territories, Oleksiy Chernyshov.

According to the procedure, Vitrenko should be dismissed by the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz, but in its absence, the Cabinet of Ministers, which currently performs the functions of the National Assembly, can do it.

In order for Chernikov to become the head of Naftogaz, he must first be dismissed from the post of minister by the Parliament. Therefore, it is possible that Vitrenko will continue to perform the duties of the manager for a certain period of time.

Vitrenko was appointed head of Naftogaz on April 28, 2021, after the dismissal of Andrii Kobolev. A year later, the government reappointed Vitrenko for another year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, information also appeared in September that Vitrenko plans to resign from the post of head of Naftogaz, but it was not confirmed.

the salary of the chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Yurii Vitrenko for August amounted to UAH 51,900.