On Tuesday, November 1, the national energy company Ukrenergo limited electricity consumption in Kyiv and seven regions.

This follows from a statement by the press service of Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"To eliminate the consequences of terrorist attacks, on Tuesday, November 1 from 6 a.m., the dispatch center of Ukrenergo provided operators of regional distribution networks with volumes to limit electricity supply to all categories of consumers in the central (Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr regions) and northern (Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions) in the regions of the country. Temporary controlled restrictions of all categories of consumers are necessary to reduce the load on the networks, support sustainable balancing of the energy system and avoid repeated accidents after the power grids were damaged by rocket fire and Russian drone attacks," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian missiles and drones hit 10 regions on Monday, October 31, damaging 18 facilities, most of which are energy-related, and cutting off electricity in hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine.