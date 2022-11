Russian troops continue shelling units of the defense forces along the contact line, carry out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conduct aerial reconnaissance; the enemy hit critical infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made in the morning of November 1.

On October 31, the enemy launched 60 missile and 15 airstrikes, carried out more than 45 attacks from MLRSes. Areas of more than 50 settlements were hit.

The situation remains unchanged in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions. Belarus supports the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Russian Federation continues to transfer individual units to the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack drones from the territory of Belarus remains.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhanskyi direction – the enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes in the areas of Vilkhuvatka, Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Strilecha, and Veterynarne settlements;

in the Kupiyansk direction – the enemy used mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes in the areas of Kucherivka, Stelmakhivka, Miyasozharivka, and Petropavlivka settlements;

in the Lyman direction – the enemy used artillery of various types in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Hryhorivka, and Berestivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - the enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes in the areas of Zelenopillia, Klishchiyivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, and Soledar settlements;

in the Avdiyivka direction - the enemy used tanks and various caliber artillery in the areas of Mariyinka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements;

on the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions - the enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Vuhledar, Poltavka, Olhivske, Malynivka, Pavlivka, and Novodanylivka.

More than 20 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

Aviation of the AFU struck the enemy 14 times last day. Areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, strongholds, and positions of the enemy's air defense systems were hit. In various directions, our air defense units shot down four helicopters, two UAVs, and 45 enemy cruise missiles.

Over the past day, soldiers of the missile forces and artillery hit two control points, three areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, and other important military objects of the Russian occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 31, Head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Viyacheslav Chaus announced the massive launch of missiles by Russia.

Later, information about damage to critical infrastructure facilities came from Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Cherkasy regions.

At the same time, on October 31, the air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 44 missiles out of more than 50 launched by the occupiers from strategic aviation.

Putin called the massive shelling of Ukraine "an answer for Sevastopol."