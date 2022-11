Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 1,000 medical facilities have been damaged.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Health, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the large-scale war, the enemy has purposefully tried to destroy the medical system in Ukraine. Over the latest eight months, ruscists have damaged more than 1,000 medical facilities. 29 civilian doctors were killed and more than 100 were injured. What is the response of the Ministry of Health to this shameful aggression against those who save life? During this time, 94 medical facilities have been fully restored, 203 - partially. A significant number of doctors are being mobilized to the ranks of the Armed Forces. Medical evacuation has been arranged with our partners from Europe," he said.

It is noted that Ukrainians continue to receive services and access to medicines in full, and hospitals receive new equipment every week to replace damaged ones.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine will need from EUR 14.6 to 20 billion to restore the medical system from the consequences of the war.