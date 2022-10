The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has launched an independent inspection of two nuclear facilities in Ukraine. This was stated in the IAEA statement on Monday, October 31.

The agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, said IAEA inspectors had begun inspections of two nuclear facilities in Ukraine after a written request from the government to send teams of inspectors there.

"Ukraine’s request was issued after the Russian Federation made allegations about activities related to the possible production of “dirty bombs” at the two locations, which are under IAEA safeguards and have been visited regularly by IAEA inspectors. The purpose of the safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials related to the development of “dirty bombs”. The IAEA inspected one of the two locations a month ago and no undeclared nuclear activities or materials were found there," the statement said.

Grossi said he would later this week provide his initial conclusions about the latest verification activities at the two sites.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and made a number of phone calls to foreign ministers about this.

On October 24, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that Ukraine agreed with the International Atomic Energy Agency on a mission to "the site of the development of a dirty bomb" to refute Russian lies.

On October 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine allegedly has a "dirty bomb" and plans to blow it up in order to blame Russia.