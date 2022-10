Russia has decided to withdraw a contingent of private military companies from the Republic of Mali in order to replenish occupation troops in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Monday, October 31.

The General Staff noted that the Russian military-political leadership is looking for ways to replenish the occupation troops at the expense of private military companies due to significant losses in the war against Ukraine. And despite the fact that such actions inflict significant image and political losses on the international arena, the Russian Federation decided to withdraw a contingent of private military companies from the Republic of Mali.

"In addition, russian military mercenaries are trying to create an aviation component that can be used in Ukraine. However, the efficiency and training of pilots who use different modifications of the Mi-8 does not allow them to perform their assigned tasks. In addition, the motivation of the flight crew is negatively affected by significantly reduced, compared to Syria, payments," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the cessation of mobilization, but a decree on this by President Vladimir Putin has not yet been published.

On October 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that about 100,000 mobilized Russians were sent to the war zone in Ukraine.

On October 14, Putin announced the allegedly completed mobilization by November.